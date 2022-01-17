Kofi Kingston Discusses His Reaction To Mickie James Joining WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match

In a recent interview on Bleav in Pro Wrestling, Kofi Kingston discussed his reaction to Mickie James joining the WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match, the creative ways he’s avoided elimination in the Rumble match, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Kofi Kingston on his reaction to Mickie James joining the Women’s Royal Rumble Match: “It’s so Mickie. You know what I mean? I love it. You know, Mickie to me has been like an older sister throughout my entire career. So I’m really excited just to see her, just so we can b.s. a little bit and go back and forth. But I was real happy when I heard that and I think a lot of the fans were happy too because now the intrigue is there, right? Like, what other doors are we gonna open? Who else is gonna be there? Now you really have your eyes on the Royal Rumble because I think we’ve done a great job at bringing people back from the past who have been with WWE and that’s one of the main things of the Royal Rumble – one of the main levels of intrigue and excitement that the Royal Rumble brings. It just gives a whole new level because you really have no idea. It can literally be anybody from anywhere coming in at any time. So yeah, I’m really excited about the Rumble and when it’s in front of people it’s just that much better. This is one of – I feel like it’s WrestleMania and the Rumble as the top two pay-per-views of the year. People get so excited, man. Like, people in the crowd and the countdowns – like this huge, big-ass party. It’s just awesome, man. So, I just can’t wait. The energy is gonna be off the chain.”

On the creative ways he’s avoided elimination in the Royal Rumble match: “You’d be surprised at how little I do cook on these – on the Royal Rumble. But now that you start to talk about it, I’m like, man this is right around the corner. Maybe I should start thinking about what’s going on out there. But you know, we’ll see what happens, man. We’ll see what happens. It’ll be a great show regardless.”