WWE News: Kofi Kingston Reacts to Clash of Champions Win, Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler Celebrate Being Champions
September 16, 2019 | Posted by
– Kofi Kingston is feeling good after beating Randy Orton at Clash of Champions. WWE posted video of Kingston in a good mood after his win:
– Similarly, the company posted the following video of Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler celebrating their Raw Tag Team Championship victory over now-former champions Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman:
