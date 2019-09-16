wrestling / News

WWE News: Kofi Kingston Reacts to Clash of Champions Win, Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler Celebrate Being Champions

September 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kofi Kingston wwe Smackdown 5-28-19

– Kofi Kingston is feeling good after beating Randy Orton at Clash of Champions. WWE posted video of Kingston in a good mood after his win:

– Similarly, the company posted the following video of Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler celebrating their Raw Tag Team Championship victory over now-former champions Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bobby Roode, Dolph Ziggler, Kofi Kingston, WWE Clash of Champions, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading