– The New Day are not happy after their interaction with Boy Meets World stars Danielle Fishel and Will Friedle last night at WWE Raw. Unfortunately, the actors snubbed The New Day, with Fishel even saying, “New Day sucks.” Kofi Kingston commented on the moment, writing, “Never meet your heroes…”

