Kofi Kingston Reacts To Meeting Boy Meets World Stars at WWE Raw: ‘Never Meet Your Heroes’

January 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw New Day 12-9-24, Kofi Kingston Image Credit: WWE

– The New Day are not happy after their interaction with Boy Meets World stars Danielle Fishel and Will Friedle last night at WWE Raw. Unfortunately, the actors snubbed The New Day, with Fishel even saying, “New Day sucks.” Kofi Kingston commented on the moment, writing, “Never meet your heroes…”

