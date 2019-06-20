wrestling / News
WWE News: Kofi Kingston Reacts to Movie Role, Adam Cole Says Undisputed Era Can’t be Stopped, Superstars Predict Women’s World Cup Winner
– As previously reported, WWE Studios announced an upcoming film for Netflix called The Main Event. WWE Superstars who are working on the project include Kofi Kingston, The Miz and Sheamus, among others. WWE World champion Kofi Kingston reacted to the news, which you can see below.
Kingston wrote, “Yooooooo! I’m gonna be in a movie! @netflix & @wwestudios coming together to present ”The Main Event” a the live-action family movie also starring @mikethemiz & @WWESheamus”
Yooooooo! I’m gonna be in a movie! 😵😵😵@netflix & @wwestudios coming together to present ”The Main Event” a the live-action family movie also starring @mikethemiz & @WWESheamus 🎥😎 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/cgSboWbZct
— KOFI (@TrueKofi) June 19, 2019
– WWE released a backstage interview video with The Undisputed Era after this week’s episode of NXT. You can check out that video below. Adam Cole said a united Undisputed Era can’t be stopped.
– WWE released a new video where Superstars predict the women’s World Cup winning team. You can check out that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Why Ken Shamrock’s Push Was Cut Short, Recalls Issues With Shamrock Missing Shows, Confronting Him
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why Hulk Hogan Didn’t Try To Become Booker In WCW in 1999, Responds to Claim That He Did Whatever Hogan Told Him To Do
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Rumored 1999 WCW Meeting Where He Told Wrestlers He Was Building Company Around 10 Guys & If Hulk Hogan Was Involved, Says WCW Did Push Young Talent
- Steve Austin Addresses His Controversial Podcast With Dean Ambrose, Whether He Has Any Heat With Jon Moxley