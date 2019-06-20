WWE News: Kofi Kingston Reacts to Movie Role, Adam Cole Says Undisputed Era Can’t be Stopped, Superstars Predict Women’s World Cup Winner

– As previously reported, WWE Studios announced an upcoming film for Netflix called The Main Event. WWE Superstars who are working on the project include Kofi Kingston, The Miz and Sheamus, among others. WWE World champion Kofi Kingston reacted to the news, which you can see below.

Kingston wrote, “Yooooooo! I’m gonna be in a movie! @netflix & @wwestudios coming together to present ”The Main Event” a the live-action family movie also starring @mikethemiz & @WWESheamus”

– WWE released a backstage interview video with The Undisputed Era after this week’s episode of NXT. You can check out that video below. Adam Cole said a united Undisputed Era can’t be stopped.

– WWE released a new video where Superstars predict the women’s World Cup winning team. You can check out that video below.