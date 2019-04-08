Kofi Kingston Reacts to WWE Championship Win: ‘I Feel Like I’m in a Dream’

Kofi Kingston was emotional backstage when reacting to his WWE Championship win at WrestleMania. You can see video below of Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E. backstage after Kingston beat Daniel Bryan to win the championship.

“It’s so emotional, Kingston said about his win. “Like, you work so hard to get here and somtimes you work as hard as you can and things aren’t going your way, you know. And you don’t know if the hard work is gonna pay off. It’s paying off right now, you know what I’m saying? I can’t — it just feels surreal. It feels like a legitimate dream. I’ve been trying to avoid this all day, everyone kept asking me how I was going to react and I didn’t wanna think about it because I knew it was going to get really emotional.”

He continued, “And I just — I’m so thankful for all of this, you know. I’m thankful for Woods and E., that they approached me about wanting to form a group together and take over WWE essentially. And here we are after so many trials and tribulations, you know what I mean? It’s been a long, hard path. It’s been really fun, but it’s also been very difficult to get to where we are now. I’m just so grateful for these guys. So many things, so many stars had to align to get here over the past eleven years, everything had to happen exactly the way it happened in order for this to mean as much as it does now, and it just legitimately means the world to me.”

Kingston noted that many of his family members were there, saying, “My dad came to WrestleMania, the first time he’s been to a WrestleMania in all this time. My brother was there, my wife was there, my kids — you know, you saw them out there. Trying to be little WWE superstars. It’s just surreal. I feel like I’m in a dream, and I don’t wanna wake up.”