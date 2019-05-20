wrestling / News

WWE News: Kofi Kingston Says He’ll Be Ready For Lesnar, Charlotte Reacts To Her Title Victory

May 20, 2019 | Posted by Jordan Huie
Kofi Kingston Smackdown

— Kofi Kingston, reacting to Brock Lesnar’s surprise Money In The Bank ladder match victory, wrote, “‘The top of one mountain is always the bottom of another.’ If and when the time comes, I will be ready to climb.”

Lesnar is assumed by many to be planned to cash in on Universal Champion Seth Rollins, but the briefcase makes him eligible to challenge for the WWE Championship as well. You can see the tweet below:

— Charlotte was quick to celebrate her winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship, in spite of swiftly losing it to Bayley; she is nonetheless counting the reigns, reminding everyone that is her ninth title win on WWE’s main roster.

She wrote, “You can kick a Flair when she’s down but you can’t kick her out of the record books.
#CharlotteNineReigns
#NotFairToFlair
#MITB”

You can see the tweet below:

