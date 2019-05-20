WWE News: Kofi Kingston Says He’ll Be Ready For Lesnar, Charlotte Reacts To Her Title Victory

— Kofi Kingston, reacting to Brock Lesnar’s surprise Money In The Bank ladder match victory, wrote, “‘The top of one mountain is always the bottom of another.’ If and when the time comes, I will be ready to climb.”

“The top of one mountain is always the bottom of another.” If and when the time comes, I will be ready to climb. https://t.co/hiOPejekrR — KOFI (@TrueKofi) May 20, 2019

— Charlotte was quick to celebrate her winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship, in spite of swiftly losing it to Bayley; she is nonetheless counting the reigns, reminding everyone that is her ninth title win on WWE’s main roster.

She wrote, “You can kick a Flair when she’s down but you can’t kick her out of the record books.

#CharlotteNineReigns

#NotFairToFlair

#MITB”

