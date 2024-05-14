Kofi Kingston Recalls His Epic Kofi Mania Run in 2019

– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston discussed his Kofi Mania run in 2019. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kofi Kingston on trying to stay humble: “I purposely omitted Kofi Mania out to try and be humble you know, it was a very real story you know, because the 11 year journey that I had to take to have a World Championship title match you know what I’m saying? It was a legit journey and everybody was with me on that journey there’s a lot of people that have been impacted by that moment, even to this day it’s over five years right, like over five years ago I still get messages on social media from people talking about how much that moment meant to them.”

On becoming the first African-born WWE Champion: “I think it’s really cool man, I think that you know, as far as representation is concerned, I’ve always said that it’s one thing to say that anything is possible but it’s another thing entirely to see something happen and know that it’s possible because it happened. So for me, to be the first African born WWE Champion, you know there’s a lot of people that never thought that they would see an African born champion on TV so seeing videos and hearing people’s stories about like them watching their kids watch that Kofi Mania moment and just see their eyes light up, it’s so humbling.”