Kofi Kingston Recalls New Day’s Formation, Talks Eventual Singles Run

– Kofi Kingston spoke with the Unsanctioned Podcast for a new interview discussing the New Day’s formation, possible singles runs and more. Highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

Kofi Kingston’s career didn’t start with The New Day, but his union with Big E and Xavier Woods revamped all three of their careers. Forming the stable didn’t happen all at once. The former Intercontinental Champion appeared on The Unsanctioned Podcast and discussed how the five-time WWE Tag Team Champions started their union.

On the formation of the New Day: “Myself, Xavier Woods, and Big E were just three guys who were just not satisfied with our positions in the company..We had about 5 or 6 months of going back and forth with [Vince McMahon] trying to figure out what we wanted to do, and then one day he pulled us into his office and said: ‘Okay guys, I got it, I want you guys to be preachers. I want you to preach positivity.'”

On the group initially being set up as preachers: “We all were kind of feeling the same thing, like oh my gosh, he took us for our word. In his mind, he thought it would be well received by people, but in our minds, we knew that it was not, but we knew that our chemistry would be able to carry it though.”

On the crowd getting behind them after initially rejecting them: “This got under people’s skin, but after a while of being the bad guys, people started to embrace us. This is the thing that is very telling of our society today, is that we came out telling people to be better, be anything that you can be, be positive, and they rejected us. And then when we started doing bad things, they embraced us. Where are we in society that we do bad things and get cheered for it. But either way, it’s been a wild ride, man.”

On the possibility of singles runs: “The reason that we formed the New Day in the first place is because we weren’t satisfied with where we were as singles competitors. And now, we have three people, which makes going for a singles championship that much easier, because why wouldn’t you come out there with your friends? Every time we go out there it’s a three on one situation. So, as far as pursuing singles careers, we’ve talked about that and it would be cool to have a ‘New Day Rules’ where we defend a singles title.”