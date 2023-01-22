Kofi Kingston Commemorates 15 Years With WWE, Reflects On Run Thus Far

Kofi Kingston made his WWE TV debut 15 years ago today, and he took to social media to reflect on his time with the company. Kingston made his debut on the January 22nd, 2008 episode of ECW, and he posted to his Instagram account with a video of his debut as you can see below.

Kingston wrote:

“Time is f*d up, man… 15 years…how?! Seems like it was just yesterday that I was smiling my way through the nervousness on this entrance in Charlottesville, Virginia. I had no idea where the road would lead, but boy, have we come a long way…

15 straight years of bumps, matches, tours, stories, laughs, friendships, brotherhoods and sisterhoods…(well I’m not a sister, but you get it; family sh*t, bruh!).

So many memories. And I am grateful for them all.

Thanks to my wife for her love and support throughout this adventure. I’d not get to do this if it were not for her. I love you @earthmamarising!

And finally, thank you all for riding with me on this incredible journey. And we ain’t done yet…”