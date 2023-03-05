wrestling / News
Kofi Kingston Reportedly Injured On Last Night’s WWE Smackdown
March 4, 2023 | Posted by
Fight Fans reports that Kofi Kingston was legitimately hurt following a segment on last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown. A source noted that Kingston hurt his arm during the brawl. It’s unknown to what extent his arm is hurt, but it’s believed he may be out for “quite some time”. The exact timeframe is unknown but it could be anywhere from 2 to 8 months.
Kingston is currently scheduled for a fatal 5-way on next week’s episode against Karrion Kross, Drew Mcintyre, Sheamus and LA Knight. According to the report, there are already talks of a replacement for him.
