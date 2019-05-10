wrestling / News
Kofi Kingston Returning To Ghana This Month, WWE To Film It For Documentary
May 10, 2019 | Posted by
Kofi Kingston revealed in a post on Instagram that he will be returning to Ghana for the first time since 1993 later this month. WWE also announced in a press release that the trip will be filmed for a documentary, presumably for the WWE Network. You can see the release in Kofi’s post below.
More Trending Stories
- Charlotte Flair Says Fighting Her Best Friend Becky Lynch Was Her Hardest Fight Ever
- Justin Roberts Reveals That Brandi Rhodes Offered Him His Job In AEW, Talks About His Expectations of AEW
- Luke Harper Reportedly Being Ignored By Triple H Regarding His Release
- Chris Jericho & Dave Meltzer Recall Vince McMahon Killing Entire WCW Brand Plan After Booker T vs. Buff Bagwell RAW Match