Kofi Kingston Returning To Ghana This Month, WWE To Film It For Documentary

May 10, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kofi Kingston WrestleMania 35 Superstar Billy Graham

Kofi Kingston revealed in a post on Instagram that he will be returning to Ghana for the first time since 1993 later this month. WWE also announced in a press release that the trip will be filmed for a documentary, presumably for the WWE Network. You can see the release in Kofi’s post below.

