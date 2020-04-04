Kofi Kingston Discusses If Rob Gronkowski Has What It Takes to Be A WWE Wrestler, Performing With No Live Crowd

In an interview with First Things First, Kofi Kingston discussed how different it is working without a live crowd, as well as if Rob Gronkowski can cut it as a WWE wrestler. Highlights are below.

On performing with no live crowd: “It’s definitely a lot different, I’m not gonna lie. It’s just different. Like you said, we thrive off the crowd, it’s such a huge part, probably the biggest part of what we do, but at the same time as performers, we have this internal sense of, I guess, where the crowd should be.”

On if he thinks Rob Gronkowski could cut it as a WWE wrestler: “Oh yeah, 100%, I had the opportunity to cross paths with him as other things were going on and Gronk definitely, his personality is such that, you know, when he got in the ring a few years ago in the Andre Memorial Battle Royal, he just looked like he belonged, so yeah, he’s got it on the mic, he’s got the charisma, he’s got the size, he’s got the energy, and I think he’s been wanting to do this for a real, real long time, so we’ll see what happens after he hosts, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he ended up in the ring at some point soon.”

