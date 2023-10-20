Kofi Kingston Thinks Roman Reigns Has Done a Fantastic Job In Climbing To the Top

In a recent Toronto Sun interview, Kofi Kingston cited Roman Reigns as an example of using elements of his own persona to build a character that could become the roster leader of WWE. Kingston contrasted Reigns’ beginnings with his current standing and expressed the opinion that incorporating aspects of who he truly is as the missing element that allowed his ascent and dominance in the promotion. You can find a few highlights from Kingston on the subject below.

On Reigns’ accomplishments and how he was able to make that journey: “I think Roman has done a fantastic job. If you go back and look what Roman started off as and what he is now, the difference is legitimate night and day. Being able to be yourself is, I think, the key to really going to the next level and really immersing yourself in your character. It makes it a lot easier when there’s a little bit of yourself in there.”

On Reigns’ progress over the course of his career: “Roman has done his own thing. He’s really taken his game to another level. He kind of got thrown into the fire. Granted, he was with The Shield, Seth (Rollins) and Dean Ambrose, initially, where he was allowed to kind of be the big dog, but I think he took that time to really absorb the business and grow and sure enough, when he got the chance to really soar, he did that, beyond measure. He’s probably one of the greatest superstars of all time now. When it goes down in the history books, you’ll look back at Roman Reigns and think of him in the same vein as The Undertakers, the John Cenas and all the top guys. It’s been really amazing to watch that whole Bloodlines saga.”