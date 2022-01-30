WWE News: Kofi Kingston Comments on Royal Rumble Botch, Natalya Shows Off Rumble Injury

– Kofi Kingston took to social media to comment on his apparently botched spot during the Royal Rumble. During the men’s Rumble match at last night’s show, Kingston was pushed out of a springboard spot to the outside by Kevin Owens and while he grabbed the barricade, his feet hit the ground resulting in his elimination.

Kingston wrote:

“Welp! ‘It is Better to Try and Fail Than Never to Try at All.’ -someone said this

– Natalya got a bump on her head during last night’s women’s Rumble and shared a pic online: