Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe Announced for WWE Extreme Rules, Updated Card

WWE has announced Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe for the WWE Title at Extreme Rules. Joe, of course, attacked Kingston on RAW last night. Extreme Rules is set to take place July 14th in Philadelphia. The updated card is below.

* Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe for the WWE Title

* Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins vs. Lacey Evans & Baron Corbin in a WWE Universal and RAW Women’s Titles Winners Take All Match

* Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre vs. The Undertaker & Roman Reigns