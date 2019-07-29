wrestling / News
Kofi Kingston Says Eric Bischoff & Paul Heyman ‘Think Outside the Box’
July 29, 2019 | Posted by
Kofi Kingston recently spoke with ComicBook.com while attending Comic-Con and was asked about WWE bringing in Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman as Executive Directors of Smackdown and RAW.
“It is very intriguing because those guys are some of the best minds in the wrestling business, in the history of the wrestling business,” Kofi said. “And it’s always good to be always switching things up and those are guys who not only think outside the box, but they live outside the box. So to have them behind the creative of RAW and Smackdown is very intriguing. I’m really looking forward to working with Eric Bischoff, he’s actually one guy that I have not met.”
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on Rumors of WCW Losing Money Every Day in 1989, If He Was Concerned About the Company Going Out of Business
- Bruce Prichard On Getting Mobbed By Fans While Trying To Film An Interview With Hulk Hogan In The 80s
- Lodi Recalls Sneaking Risque Signs Past WCW Management, Coming Up With Controversial Content
- Bruce Prichard Reveals Which Wrestlers Smoked the Most Pot Now and Back in the Day