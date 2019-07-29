Kofi Kingston Says Eric Bischoff & Paul Heyman ‘Think Outside the Box’

Kofi Kingston recently spoke with ComicBook.com while attending Comic-Con and was asked about WWE bringing in Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman as Executive Directors of Smackdown and RAW.

“It is very intriguing because those guys are some of the best minds in the wrestling business, in the history of the wrestling business,” Kofi said. “And it’s always good to be always switching things up and those are guys who not only think outside the box, but they live outside the box. So to have them behind the creative of RAW and Smackdown is very intriguing. I’m really looking forward to working with Eric Bischoff, he’s actually one guy that I have not met.”