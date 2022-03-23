Kofi Kingston Says He’s Not Sure What He Is Doing at WrestleMania 38

– During a recent interview with The Bart Winkler Show, WWE Superstar and former World champion Kofi Kingston discussed his WrestleMania 38 status. According to Kingston, he said he’s not sure what he will be doing at the event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kofi Kingston update on Big E: “Yeah, man, with regard to E, for those who don’t know, he actually broke his neck a couple of weeks ago. And luckily, you know, I say, luckily, but, you know, he fractured his C1 and C6 and it wasn’t any worse than that. He didn’t have any spinal cord damage, he didn’t have any misalignment. He is moving around pretty well, all things considered. and it’s now just a matter of rest and recovery, he will not be available for WrestleMania, for sure, I can guarantee you that.”

Kingston on his WrestleMania 38 status: “But with regards to what I’m going to be doing at WrestleMania, I don’t know, I’m not sure. Hopefully, Woods will be back and we can mix it up with some of these tag teams out there. But everything is up in the air, you never know what is going to happen leading up to WrestleMania, that’s why it’s so exciting right now because we really just don’t know.”

Kingston currently isn’t scheduled for a WrestleMania 38 match for next week.