Kofi Kingston Says He’s Not The Same Kid Randy Orton Buried In 2009
Randy Orton and Kofi Kingston traded some shots on Twitter recently ahead of their match at Summerslam, with Kofi once again bringing up the fact that Orton ‘buried’ him in 2009. The WWE Champion said that he’s not the same person he was then and Orton won’t do the same when they meet in Toronto on August 11. The match was set up on this past week’s episode of Smackdown.
And we’re on to #SummerSlam…
— KOFI (@TrueKofi) July 28, 2019
Can’t wait.
3 of my 13 world title reigns started at #SummerSlam Soon to be 4 https://t.co/pi4ZbHJ8zd
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) July 28, 2019
Oh no…for real??? 😱
Please. I’m not the same kid that you buried in 2009. SummerSlam will be very different…stupidly different. You’ll see. 😘 https://t.co/emQpPcz1zD
— KOFI (@TrueKofi) July 29, 2019
