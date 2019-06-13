Kofi Kingston Says He’s Proof That Anyone Can Achieve Anything

In an interview with ESPN, Kofi Kingston spoke about his trip to Ghana and visiting the kids there, showing them that he’s proof that anyone can achieve anything, because he used to be just like them. Here are highlights:

On his trip to Ghana: “Kids who look like me and kids who have gone through the things that I’ve gone through see that it’s actually possible because it happened, as opposed to in theory. So on that level, being able to go back to Ghana and be there and be physical, tangible proof that anybody from anywhere can achieve anything, because I was just like one of these kids in these towns at one point in my life. And here I am as WWE champion. It’s only because I believed in myself that I kept pursuing the dream that I wanted.”

On using his celebrity to influence people positively: “Anything that I can do to motivate people, to inspire people to go out and live their best lives and follow their dreams, I feel like at the end of the day that’s what it’s all about. Winning the title is awesome, achieving my childhood dream is great. But for me, it’s way more important for me to be able to use this celebrity to influence people to be able to do positive things. And that’s what I’m trying to do.”

On the big year for Ghana: “I’ve definitely been aware of the African champions that have kind of come about this year. It’s crazy the way that everything lines up. I think that everything happens for a reason. The president of Ghana has declared this year to be the year of the return, where members of Ghanaian diaspora were invited to come and embrace their heritage in Ghana. And all of a sudden all these things are happening. It’s again, kind of like a law of attraction where you are positive in your thinking and positive things happening. Definitely a big year for Ghana coming up.”