Kofi Kingston Says His Return To WWE Title Picture Feels Fresh

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Kofi Kingston spoke about returning to the WWE title picture, which he did on last Monday’s RAW with a win over WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Here are highlights:

On being in the mix for the WWE title again: “It feels really fresh. And we’re all underdogs. Look at Bobby’s journey to the title. Bobby’s grinded for so long to get to this point. He stepped away from WWE, came back with a vengeance and he found his way to the WWE championship. I know how hard he’s worked to get to this point, and I have a lot of respect for him. Bobby is a phenomenal champion, and I’m looking forward to mixing it up with him.”

On Big E possibly challenging Roman Reigns: “If E gets thrust into that role, going toe-to-toe with the universal champion, if that happens, [Xavier] Woods and me are going to lose our minds. I’m not big on looking too far ahead, but if that were to happen, E will exceed every expectation. He can talk, can make you laugh, he can gyrate his hips and he can beat you up. I’m so happy to see his success with the intercontinental championship, being able to continue the legacy of the workhorse title. His way with words is unmatched, and his ability to connect with the crowd is very special. E is ready to be at the top of this industry.”

On Xavier Woods working for G4: “Xavier’s level of grind, I’ve never seen anything like it. He’s gone from not having a YouTube channel to having two million subscribers. And it’s more than that. He makes people feel heard, he is a problem-solver. He was the visionary behind all of The New Day. All these special moments we’ve been able to give, the spark for all of them is from Woods. He thinks on such a different level.”