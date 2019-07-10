Kofi Kingston Says Hornswoggle Helped Come Up With His Royal Rumble Saves

In an interview with The Wrap, Kofi Kingston spoke about his various Royal Rumble save spots over the years and revealed that Hornswoggle actually helped him come up with some of them. Here are highlights:

On how and when the ideas come to him: “I always have the mentality of like, if the idea comes, it comes, if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. Luckily, for the past 12 years or 11 years or so, the idea just kinda comes.”

On who helps him: “Hornswoggle usually is the guy who I go back and forth and brainstorm with. [He’s] my brainstorming buddy, we used to room together and travel together on the road when he was here. Being the guy who has the ‘Rumble spots,’ per se … a lot of people will be thinking for me.”

On why he started doing them: “I just saw it as a void — it was open — that needed to be filled. Especially after John Morrison left.”