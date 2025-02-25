wrestling / News
Kofi Kingston Says the LWO Owes The New Day a Thank You for Their Beating
– On last night’s edition of WWE Raw, The New Day picked up a victory over the LWO’s Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in a tag team bout. Kofi Kingston later commented on the victory via social media.
Kofi Kingston wrote, “Well, them LWO boys didn’t get the result they wanted, but we damn sure did give them the beatdown that they needed…That was the price we charged for getting them a match on RAW. When they wake up this morning, they had better be thanking us… #ThankGodForTheNewDay #WWERaw #RawOnNetflix”
