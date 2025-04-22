– During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, WWE Superstar and World Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston discussed The New Day winning the belts last Saturday at WrestleMania 41: Night 1 and more. Below are some highlights:

Kofi Kingston on The New Day actually winning 13 tag titles counting NXT: “Everyone keep saying 12, it’s actually 13. They don’t want to count the NXT championships. I don’t know why, but it doesn’t surprise me because they’ve been trying to short change us for quite sometime and we just keep defying the odds.”

On winning the titles at WrestleMania 41: “It really meant a lot, Number one, being on WrestleMania is such a rarity… The fans don’t really understand how difficult it is to get a match on WrestleMania, let alone win a championship on WrestleMania. It’s difficult to do. It (the win) feels great because this time around, nobody wanted us to do it. There’s a lot of people that were against us.”

The New Day previously defeated Pretty Deadly to win the NXT Tag Team Titles in December 2022. The New Day beat The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) at the premium live event on Saturday to score their historic title victory.