Kofi Kingston Says Randy Orton Campaigning Against His Push in 2009 Was Legitimate

– Kofi Kingston says that the infamous rumors of Randy Orton trying to keep him down in 2009 were more than just rumors. Kingston told Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp that the long-standing reports that his push in 2009 ran into a roadblock in Orton, who he was feuding with, were “legitimate.”

“On a very legitimate level, those who have been watching the videos about our history, it’s very legitimate in the fact that he did not want me to be here to the point where he would tell people who made decisions that I shouldn’t be in the position that I was at,” Kingston said.

He continued, “A lot of people asked me over the years, ‘What happened in 2009? You put Randy Orton through the table at Madison Square Garden. I thought you were going to be going up here.’ That’s where I was supposed to go. You come to find out that because of him, it didn’t go that way, not right away. It took a little awhile. Ups and downs. And now here we are 11 years later, through a stroke of luck, a touch of fate, hard work, and taking advantage of some opportunities.”

Kingston said he just viewed Orton as a co-worker at the time, adding, “We didn’t really have a relationship per se, he’s not one of the guys who I would chum it up with backstage or anything like that. It was like, ‘Okay, we have a match’ and then we’re off doing our own things.”

The two are now set to face off as Kingston defends his WWE Championship against Orton at SummerSlam on Sunday.