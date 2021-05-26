Kofi Kingston Says Randy Orton Has To Be In The Conversation For Greatest Wrestler In The World

Jim Ross started a debate among wrestling fans on his recent Grilling JR podcast, calling Randy Orton the best wrestler in the world. Matt Hardy weighed in on it today, claiming it was Kenny Omega. However, Kofi Kingston seems to back up Ross. In an interview with The Daily Star, Kingston spoke about why he feels Randy Orton is at least in the conversation, but noted that the topic is subjective.

He said: “The whole premise of ‘who is the best’ [is] really subjective – it’s just what you like. As far as Randy is concerned, I think he has the ability to do so many things so well. A lot of people think that because he doesn’t do a lot of moves, he’s not good, but that’s simply not true. The industry is not about the moves; it is about being able to connect with the crowd and express what you’re thinking without saying things a lot – to make people watch you. If you watch Randy move around the ring, he moves so slowly and every step has a purpose – you can’t take your eyes off him, yet he doesn’t ‘do’ anything, right? To be able to do that is an absolute talent. He looks a certain way, he flexes in a certain way… you feel that. That’s the stuff that makes you great and not just good. What Randy does is unique in that way – he does so much without doing anything at all, so I’d have to put him in the conversation as being one of the greatest.

To be able to last so long… he’s even more compelling now in a lot of different ways. So as a performer, you can’t have the conversation [about the greatest] without having Randy be in there, from the longevity alone. That doesn’t happen by accident. Now he’s the guy who has the most experience on the roster – I can’t think of anyone currently has more experience than him, so you have to respect that. He has the respect of a lot of people in a lot of different ways. He’s changed in a lot of ways, too, and I think you see that personal growth. In my mind he is already a Hall of Famer. I would never tell any of this to him as he’d never let me live any of it down! So he’ll never hear that come out of my mouth, but I can’t sit here and lie to you and say he’s not up there because he definitely is.“