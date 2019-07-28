Kofi Kingston Says The New Day All Holding Gold Is The Greatest Thing In The World

In an interview with Gamespot, Kofi Kingston spoke about the fact that all three members of the New Day are champions right now, calling it the ‘greatest thing in the world.’ Here are highlights:

On passing 100 days as WWE Champion: “103 days or something like that. There’s somebody on Twitter that keeps track because I sure don’t. “It feels like a really weird time warp. WrestleMania feels like it was a really long time ago but it also feels like it was just yesterday. Blessed. Hashtag blessed. It was unreal. That’s the kind of moment that you strive to have as a WWE superstar. When I was a kid, this is all that I ever wanted to do. It was always my dream when I was doing what I wasn’t supposed to be doing by wrestling other kids in the neighborhood.”

On the success of the New Day: “This is what we wanted. I take a lot of pride in being a beacon of hope for people who haven’t achieved what they wanted to achieve even though they’ve had to wait for a very long time to do it. Woods and [Big] E as well same thing, we take a lot of pride. Cause it’s not just me, even though I’m holding the championship title, doesn’t mean it’s just me. This title is for all of us. But now that Woods [and Big E] have won the Tag Team Championships, we’re all dripping in all the gold, you know what I’m saying? …it’s the greatest thing in the world. We are all champions. It’s crazy to think about that because it happened almost five years to the day that we were seen on TV as a unit.”

On who he wants to face next: “There’s so much talent on the roster. Shinsuke [Nakamura] just won the Intercontinental Championship, there’s a guy I would love to go against. There’s a lot of talent down there in NXT. I say down there but not down there cause a lot of them are as good as, if not better, than some of people on the main roster too. My goal is to be the best champion possible and to do that I have to go against the best. The quote I’ve been loving is, ‘At the top of one mountain is the bottom of another mountain.'”

