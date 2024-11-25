Kofi Kingston Says The New Day Has Lot More Work To Do Despite Being Together For 10 Years

New Day’s 10th anniversary will be celebrated on the December 2 episode of WWE Raw.

In an interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro, Kofi spoke about the upcoming episode.

“It’s pretty incredible to have had that level of impact on the industry. I actually sent Woods a text this morning about how appreciative I was of him, of being my tag team partner. I never lose sight of how rare and special our bond is. WWE right now is the hottest it’s been in so long. The whole anniversary, we’re really excited to celebrate it, but at the same time, we got a lot more work to do,” Kingston said.