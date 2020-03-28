Kofi Kingston Says WWE Working With Netflix Is Huge

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Kofi Kingston spoke about WWE working with Netflix for the upcoming original film The Main Event, which Kingston has a role in. Here are highlights:

On being a part of a Netflix film: “Working with Netflix is huge. It’s another global phenomenon. Everybody knows what Netflix is, everybody has Netflix, it’s so well known, so to be in a Netflix movie is amazing. I actually didn’t miss any time when I shot with them. I shot on my off-days, then would go back to wrestling on the weekends, so it wasn’t like I was missing anything. With WWE, you have to be able to wear a lot of different hats. We do a lot of different things. We’re not just wrestlers. We’re actors, we’re athletes, we wrestle, we are community servants, we’re public speakers. We do so many different things, and when you have the opportunity to do something special, you embrace it and you try to knock it out of the park. I was told that Netflix wanted to work with me specifically in this movie, and I was all about it. It’s something I wanted to dabble in for quite some time, especially when you start thinking about post-WWE and life outside of the ring and where you can take your career after wrestling.”

On Wrestlemania: “As far as WrestleMania, last year versus this year, it would be hard to top last year’s WrestleMania. That was my career highlight, my childhood dream literally coming true before the eyes of 85,000 people live. I don’t know if anything is ever going to come close to that. As long as I’m still in the mix, that’s all that matters. Myself and E, we’re in the tag team title mix—and we’re also trying to set records in that field, as well. You just try to do everything you possibly can, because at the end of the day, this career doesn’t last forever. At some point in time, we all have to retire, whether our bodies give out or if your life takes you in another direction.”

On being in The Main Event: “For the small period of time you are involved with WWE, it’s very important to maximize every opportunity given to you. I’m just so fortunate that I was given the opportunity to be in this movie, it was awesome on so many levels. And co-starring with Tichina Arnold—that I’m even saying that still blows my mind. I used to watch her all the time on Martin, and now I’m the object of her obsession in the movie. It’s just a strange, amazing, wild world we live in. You never know which way life is going to take you, and I just try to maximize every opportunity when I’m given the opportunity to do so.”