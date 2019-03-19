wrestling / News
Kofi Kingston Screwed Out of WrestleMania Match During Smackdown Gauntlet Match (Highlights)
March 19, 2019
Kofi Kingston defeated all of his scheduled opponents on Smackdown, but lost his WrestleMania shot after Daniel Bryan was added in by Vince McMahon. You can see video below of Bryan facing (and defeating) Sheamus, Cesaro, Rowan, Samoa Joe and Randy Orton. However, Vince McMahon then came out and announced that Kingston had one more opponent to face in Daniel Bryan. Kingston put up- a valiant effort but ultimately lost.
WWE does not yet have an opponent set for Bryan at WrestleMania, though it’s likely Kingston will still manage to get a shot against Bryan at the PPV.
