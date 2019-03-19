wrestling / News

Kofi Kingston Screwed Out of WrestleMania Match During Smackdown Gauntlet Match (Highlights)

March 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kofi Kingston Daniel Bryan Smackdown

Kofi Kingston defeated all of his scheduled opponents on Smackdown, but lost his WrestleMania shot after Daniel Bryan was added in by Vince McMahon. You can see video below of Bryan facing (and defeating) Sheamus, Cesaro, Rowan, Samoa Joe and Randy Orton. However, Vince McMahon then came out and announced that Kingston had one more opponent to face in Daniel Bryan. Kingston put up- a valiant effort but ultimately lost.

WWE does not yet have an opponent set for Bryan at WrestleMania, though it’s likely Kingston will still manage to get a shot against Bryan at the PPV.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kofi Kingston, Smackdown, WrestleMania 35, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

More Stories

loading