WWE News: Kofi Kingston Interview Set for Smackdown, Wolfgang on the Goal for NXT UK

– As previously reported, WWE announced a Becky Lynch vs. Bayley for this week’s edition of Smackdown Live on Tuesday, April 30. WWE has also announced that Kofi Kingston is set for an exclusive interview to comment on Kevin Owens’ betrayal from last week. You can check out the preview for the upcoming segment below:

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston felt the brunt of Kevin Owens’ scorn when KO turned on both Kingston and Xavier Woods last Tuesday night. Owens’ brief tenure as honorary New Day member “Big O” ended unceremoniously when KO attacked both Kingston and Woods, making it clear that his intentions were to take Kingston’s WWE Title. What will Kingston have to say as he gives his first exclusive interview since Owens’ betrayal? Find out this Tuesday night on SmackDown LIVE.

– The Daily Star recently published an article on the WWE UK Performance Center, which included some new comments from Wolfgang. He stated the following:

“I’ve been doing this since I was 15 years old and this was never a possibility. The WWE rarely came over here apart from the tours. I thought this wasn’t going to happen for me. I was 29 going on 30. It’s amazing. The goal right now is to get NXT UK to a level where it’s competing with NXT in America. The draw we are getting right now is up to 3,000. WrestleMania has had crowds of 100,000. To even have a WrestleMania here and feature some of the UK guys, that’s obviously the dream for everybody.”