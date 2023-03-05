wrestling / News

Kofi Kingston Shares Video Following Injury, ‘We Gon’ Be Alright’

March 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Kofi Kingston wwe Smackdown 5-28-19 Image Credit: WWE

As noted, WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston suffered an injury at last Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Kingston, however, is now taking some time to relax with his family. Earlier today, he posted a video on his social media, showing him relaxing on a chaise lounge chair, and his little baby brings him some flower petals.

The clip shows a cast wrapped around the former WWE Champion’s foot and leg. Kofi Kingston wrote, “We gon’ be alright!” in the caption. You can view that clip below.

