Kofi Kingston Shares Video Following Injury, ‘We Gon’ Be Alright’

– As noted, WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston suffered an injury at last Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Kingston, however, is now taking some time to relax with his family. Earlier today, he posted a video on his social media, showing him relaxing on a chaise lounge chair, and his little baby brings him some flower petals.

The clip shows a cast wrapped around the former WWE Champion’s foot and leg. Kofi Kingston wrote, “We gon’ be alright!” in the caption. You can view that clip below.