Kofi Kingston, Shayna Baszler Advance In King & Queen of the Ring At WWE Live Event
Kofi Kingston and Shayna Baszler have moved on in the King & Queen of the Ring tournaments at a WWE live event on Sunday. Today’s live event in Macon, Georgia saw Kingston beat Rey Mysterio to advance to the King of the Ring quarterfinals, while Baszler defeated Maxxine Dupri to move on in the Queen of the Ring tournament.
You can see clips from the matches below. Kingston moves on to face Gunther in the quarterfinals on tomorrow’s Raw, while Baszler will face IYO SKY on Monday’s show.
EXCLUSIVE from #WWEMacon 👀@TrueKofi defeats @reymysterio to advance in the King of the Ring tournament! 👑#WWEKingAndQueen pic.twitter.com/e1MT5b1R61
— WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2024
QUEEN OF THE RING EXCLUSIVE@QoSBaszler defeats @maxxinedupri to advance in the Queen of the Ring tournament! 👑#WWEKingAndQueen #WWEMacon pic.twitter.com/2CNF3njLOD
— WWE (@WWE) May 13, 2024