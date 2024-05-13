Kofi Kingston, Shayna Baszler Advance In King & Queen of the Ring At WWE Live Event

Kofi Kingston and Shayna Baszler have moved on in the King & Queen of the Ring tournaments at a WWE live event on Sunday. Today’s live event in Macon, Georgia saw Kingston beat Rey Mysterio to advance to the King of the Ring quarterfinals, while Baszler defeated Maxxine Dupri to move on in the Queen of the Ring tournament.

You can see clips from the matches below. Kingston moves on to face Gunther in the quarterfinals on tomorrow’s Raw, while Baszler will face IYO SKY on Monday’s show.