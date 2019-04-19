wrestling / News
WWE News: Kofi Kingston Shows Off Game of Thrones Kicks, Stock Up Again
April 19, 2019 | Posted by
– Kofi Kingston has some custom Game of Thrones sneakers, and he shared a look at them with fans in his latest video. You can see the episode of his “I Just Love Kicks!” series from UpUpDownDown below:
– WWE’s stock closed at $96.71 on Friday, up $0.60 (0.62%) from the previous closing price. The Dow Jones 30 as a whole was up 0.42% on the day.
