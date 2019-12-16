wrestling / News
Kofi Kingston Signs New Five-Year Deal With WWE
December 16, 2019 | Posted by
PWinsider reports that during the latest edition of The New Day: Feel the Power podcast, Kofi Kingston revealed that he has signed a new five-year contract with WWE. He said he had “just” signed the deal. That means he will likely be in the WWE through the end of 2024. He originally started in the company in 2006, after being discovered by Mike Bucci at a training seminar in New England.
