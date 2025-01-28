wrestling / News
Kofi Kingston Slams Lil Yachty for Wearing ‘New Day Sucks’ Shirt at WWE Raw
January 28, 2025 | Posted by
– On last night’s WWE Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio picked up a win over The New Day’s Xavier Woods. Later on, Kingston slammed celebrity guest, Lil Yachty, for sitting ringside and wearing a “New Day Sucks” t-shirt.
Kingston wrote, “Side note- what in the world was this FOOL @lilyachty doing here?! Showing up to our job, wearing that damn shirt?! The audacity…I just deleted ALL this dudes music from my playlists.”
— Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) January 28, 2025