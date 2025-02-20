Kofi Kingston Would Still Want Big E. With Him & Xavier Woods In a Bar Fight

Big E. may be on the outs with the New Day, but Kofi Kingston would still want him on their side in a bar fight. Kingston and Xavier Woods were guests on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast and during the conversation, the two New Day members were asked the podcast’s trademark question of which stars they would want with them in a hypothetical bar fight. Woods said Arn Anderson and Steve Blackman, while Kingston said Haku and then brought up Big E.

“You know what? I might put Big E in there,” Kingston said (per Wrestling Inc). “Just to see him get beat up. Just to see him…cause we’ve got all we need with the other three…You want to be a strongman? Well, here’s sixty people over here, and let’s just see how strong you are.”

He continued, “Cause I guarantee after the first three and four, we’re going to find out what he really is all about, you know what I’m saying? And let him learn…that he should’ve been there for his boys. He should’ve been there for his boys! And then we’ve got Arn and we’ve got everybody else. We’ve got Steve Blackmon to do the real work, but we have to make an example. So we put E out there first, and we let him know what he should’ve done.”

Woods and Kingston turned on Big E. back at the start of December and have been hated by the WWE fanbase ever since.