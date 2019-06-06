Various News: Kofi Kingston Surprised By WWE’s Worldwide Reach In Ghana, New Bella Twins Podcast, Free AJ Styles vs. Kazuchika Okada Match

– In an interview with TMZ Sports, Kofi Kingston spoke about his recent trip to Ghana, West Africa, which he said changed his life.

When asked how big WWE is there, he said: “It’s actually surprisingly very big, you know? It’s on the channel Super Sport that they play it on, so people are really well-versed in what’s going on in WWE. My mom actually had the bus that I traveled in plastered with my face on it and my whole persona, so everywhere that we were driving, I’d look out the window and I’d see people, ‘Oh Kofi Kingston! Oh!’ So they knew, you know what I’m saying? It was awesome. I even met somebody at the airport that had the WWE Network, so he was talking about how he watches everything that comes out, so I think that we as WWE superstars, at least I do sometimes, we forget how big of a reach that we have. We’re always aware that we’re reaching a lot of people but we don’t really realize how wide that grasp is, that reach is until you go somewhere like Ghana and you see everybody with their cell phones up trying to take pictures and they’re wanting to touch on my arm and just show how excited they were to see me, man. Just heartwarming to be welcomed in that way, shape and form.”

