Kofi Kingston Talks About The Legacy of Jay Briscoe

In an interview with Fightful, Kofi Kingston spoke about the legacy of Jay Briscoe following his death in a car accident last week. Kingston admitted he never met Jay, but said the team had been around so long he felt like he knew them.

He said: “Yeah, it’s really strange because I’ve never met the Briscoes, but at the same time, I feel like I know them just because they’ve been such a staple in the wrestling industry for so long. Anybody who is trying to establish a tag team, you go and watch some Briscoe matches just to get a different flavor. The way that they’re able to go out there and do things the way that they do has always been impressive and eye-catching, and jaw-dropping. Hearing about Jay’s passing yesterday hit very hard because regardless of what companies we work for, there’s a sense of brotherhood within the industry, man. We all go through this journey. We all know what it involves, the sacrifices that it takes to be in this industry and then to be in it for so long. So there’s just a level of mutual respect there, for sure. Condolences out to his family and to his brother. I can’t imagine what they’re going through. It’s nice to see on social media all the love that is being poured out toward their family. Definitely unfortunate news. We just hope that they take it one day at a time and keep on keeping on.“