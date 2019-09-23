– Kofi Kingston recently chatted with Sports Illustrated (transcript via Fightful) about AEW and using social media. Highlights are below.

On AEW Being On His Radar: “Not for me. I think it’s great to have competition and it’s awesome, especially Cody [Rhodes], I know him very well and he’s out there doing something special and giving an opportunity to a lot of other people. Kudos to that. But for me, I’m so busy trying to do so much significant stuff trying to be the best WWE Champion that I don’t really have time to watch other wrestling. But I’m all for competition. It brings out the best in everybody.”

On Social Media: “For me, personally, no one can hold me to a higher standard than I hold myself to. It doesn’t affect me from a negative standpoint. The positive aspect is that people are able to interact with WWE Superstars. Back in the day, that wasn’t possible. To have an inside look at a day in the life of a WWE Superstar. Even with Xavier Woods and the UpUpDownDown channel, you get to see people outside of their characters. That’s what people want to see. They want to see what we do beyond the scope of what we do on television. I think it’s a great thing overall. If people have an issue with the way things are going, just run your own promotion, you can do whatever you want,” Kofi joked. “I think it’s great. Fan participation is always a positive thing.”