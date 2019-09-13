Kofi Kingston Thinks That Big E Could Be WWE Champion

In an interview with WrestlingNews.co, Kofi Kingston spoke about what NXT stars he wanted to face and said that he thinks Big E could be WWE champion. Here are highlights:

On who he wants to face in NXT: “I get this question all the time and it’s impossible to pick just one. I mean, Velveteen Dream, Tomasso Ciampa, Adam Cole, there’s so much talent down there. I think it’s a really special time. Especially, they’re so good that they’re getting to be on national television now. On USA, coming up. It’s going to make them that much better because they’ve had a lot of time to grind, and they are very comfortable being in front of TV. They’ve built their own brand, so I think it’s going to be great for them. The more exposure, the better. I think the more people that can know about the talent that’s down there. I say ‘down there’ but it’s not like ‘down’ because they are so good. So I’m excited about it. I think everybody’s excited about it.”

On Big E as WWE Champion: “Yeah, eventually. He’s got a belt right now, you know what I’m saying? He and Woods both. Honestly, all of us are already in the Hall of Fame if I’m – not to toot my own horn or whatever, but The New Day, we’ve done so many significant things. E and [Xavier] Woods are incredibly talented individuals that I am so blessed to have been grouped with these guys. To have met these guys in life, to have met such great guys who I call my family.”

On his routine before he performs for WWE fans: “It’s not very exciting. I just kind of walk around. I used to do a lot of push ups and pump myself up; now, it’s just a matter of turning on ‘the switch’. I make sure my pancakes are ripe. Our chef, Mr. Bootyworth, he has all the pancakes and he’s individually tests all of them. I make sure Woods and E are alright. I get some orange Tic Tacs that we have at the beginning of the Gorilla Position, throw a bunch of them in my mouth, swirl them around, chew them up, and then walk out there. That’s pretty much it, you know?”

If you use any quotes, please credit WrestlingNews.co with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.