Kofi Kingston Thought WWE Would Cancel the New Day vs. Elite Street Fighter V Battle

– Kofi Kingston appeared on the Unsanctioned Podcast for a new interview and discussed the New Day’s Street Fighter V battle with The Elite, plus more. Highlights are below:

On Kenny Omega: “To see where [Omega’s] career has gone, and to see him just rise over there in Japan has been awesome to watch. So I always regretted not being able to have personal interaction with him, so for me, it was kind of a dream come true.”

On the New Day vs. Elite Street Fighter V battle at E3: “It was just great, man. And the Young Bucks are just so cool. It was just an instant vibe, just instant chemistry. We were all on the same page and just went out there. And honestly, the vibe in general like leading up to it was like, okay, this is probably going to get canceled because there’s no way that Vince knows this is happening. When was the last time you saw WWE doing anything inter-promotional? Granted it was on the video game stage, but still. Ever since we came out, there was talk of The Elite versus The New Day, all this talk on the internet, on social media. We get those comments every single day. And hopefully, this was like the first step to open up some doors to do more things in the future. We’ll keep our fingers crossed.”