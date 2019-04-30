Kofi Kingston Says His Title Win Made His Dream Come True

– The Herald-Dispatch recently interviewed WWE World champion Kofi Kingston during WWE’s tour stop in Huntington, West Virginia. Below are some highlights.

Kingston on his dream coming true: “It feels amazing. My dream has literally come true. It’s not a cliche term, it is an actual fact.”

Kingston on how becoming a champion will provide motivation for other African Americans that anything is possible: “I think we’re definitely on the right track. Obviously being one of very few African American WWE champions has really opened up some doors in terms of providing a little motivation and a sense that anything is possible because it actually happened.”

Kofi Kingston on wanting to inspire people to embrace their insecurities: “I have very skinny legs and I have a very weird chest and I go out there with my shirt off every week. … Now they can look at me and say you know what, he’s had a hard journey,” Kingston said. “I take a lot of pride of being a representative of people of all backgrounds.”