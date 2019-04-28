wrestling / News

WWE News: Kofi Kingston Tops ESPN Power Rankings, Top 5 Forgotten TakeOver Moments, Full MITB 2011 Match Video

April 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ESPN released its latest power rankings for this week. WWE World champion Kofi Kingston topped the rankings for this week. You can check out the top 10 Superstars who made the list below. Becky Lynch made No. 2.

10. Samoa Joe
9. Finn Balor
8. Bray Wyatt
7. Charlotte Flair
6. Roman Reigns
5. Kevin Owens
4. AJ Styles
3. Seth Rollins
2. Becky Lynch
1. Kofi Kingston

– WWE released a new NXT Top 5 video featuring the Top 5 Epic NXT TakeOver Moments You Forgot. You can check out that video below.

– WWE has now released the full match video for the 2011 Money in the Bank Ladder Match. You can check out that video below. You can also check out the full ladder match from the 2010 event RIGHT HERE.

