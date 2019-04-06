wrestling / News

WWE News: Kofi Kingston Trains For Wrestlemania, Becky Lynch Is Destined To Be The Man, Ricocet And Kacy Catanzaro Go To Trapeze School

April 6, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kofi Kingston - WWE Superstars

– WWE cameras are following Kofi Kingston this weekend as he prepares to face Daniel Bryan for the WWE title tomorrow at Wrestlemania. WWE has posted a video diary that features him training for the match.

– WWE has released a new video preview for Wrestlemania focusing on Becky Lynch.

– Finally, here’s a video in which Ricochet and Kacy Catanzaro fly around at a trapeze school.

