wrestling / News
WWE News: Kofi Kingston Trains For Wrestlemania, Becky Lynch Is Destined To Be The Man, Ricocet And Kacy Catanzaro Go To Trapeze School
April 6, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE cameras are following Kofi Kingston this weekend as he prepares to face Daniel Bryan for the WWE title tomorrow at Wrestlemania. WWE has posted a video diary that features him training for the match.
– WWE has released a new video preview for Wrestlemania focusing on Becky Lynch.
– Finally, here’s a video in which Ricochet and Kacy Catanzaro fly around at a trapeze school.
More Trending Stories
- Eli Drake Explains Why He Thinks He Actually Got Worse While At WWE Performance Center
- Joey Ryan’s Penis Party Notes, Pics, Video: Priscilla Kelly Has ‘Tampon Druids’ at Joey Ryan’s Penis Party, David Arquette & DDP Appear, Ryan Does Massive Penis Flip
- Joey Janela’s Spring Break 3 Night 1 Results, Pics, Video: Wild Deathmatch, Invisible Man Match, Wrestler With No Legs
- Jim Ross Reveals Big New Details On AEW’s TV Show