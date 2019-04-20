wrestling / News
Kofi Kingston vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Set for Smackdown Live, Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch Segments Announced
– WWE announced a number of items today for next week’s edition of Smackdown Live on Tuesday. According to WWE’s Twitter account, Becky Lynch will have a face-to-face meeting with Charlotte Flair for the first time since WrestleMania 35. The next match for world champion Kofi Kingston was announced as well.
Also set for this week, WWE World champion Kofi Kingston will face Shinsuke Nakamura. Finally, Roman Reigns is announced as facing major repercussions after his attack on Vince McMahon last Tuesday. You can check out those announcements below. Reigns joined the Smackdown Live roster during the Superstar Shakeup and made his debut on this week’s show.
