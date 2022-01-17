Kofi Kingston Wanted To Face Mustafa Ali At Wrestlemania 37

In an interview with MetroMetro, Kofi Kingston spoke about how he hoped to have a match with Mustafa Ali at Wrestlemania 37. The feud would have been based on Kofi replacing Ali in the WWE title picture in 2019, due to Ali’s injury at the time. Ali even referenced it last year when Retribution was feuding with the New Day. Here are highlights:

On having a ready-made feud: “It was perfect! It was written, you didn’t even have to go out of your way to creatively write anything else, it was perfect! But alas, that’s not the direction that “the office”, I guess, wanted to go in. That’s just kinda the way that it goes! Maybe down the line we’ll get a change to revisit that opportunity.”

On plans changing in WWE: “I was told a few things, and we start working towards those things that we’re told, and then all of a sudden it’s not those things. But that’s really kind of standard fare for us. It was really disappointing, man, because I think he’s so amazing in the ring and such an innovator. He finds ways to do the littlest things in such a different way, but he puts his own spin on it. He has a great mind for the business and a great mind for storytelling.”

On Ali creating his own videos or using social media to push storylines: “He’s not being told to do that, that’s just him taking advantage or trying to make the most of what’s been given to him. I would love to get in there and mix it up with him. I thought it would’ve been the perfect opportunity to do so, but again things change, and that’s the nature of the beast. Not to say I wasn’t upset about it, but I wasn’t really surprised that they did change.”