Kofi Kingston Offers Warning on Pancakes The New Day Throws Out, Finds It Easier to Wrestle in Sneakers

– The Wrap and Tony Maglio recently interviewed WWE World champion Kofi Kingston. Below are some highlights.

Kofi Kingston on if fans should eat the pancakes they throw out: “You can do with them as you please, but understand that, not only do some of them come out of my championship belt, some of them also come out from Big E’s singlet. So do whatever you want with that information. If you want to eat them, that’s on you.”

Kingston on wrestling in sneakers: “Everything that I’ve done athletically has always been in sneakers my entire life.”

Kingston on why he prefers sneakers for wrestling over boots: “It instantly cut my athleticism down by 60%. I couldn’t move, it was all clunky, I didn’t feel like I had traction or grip on the ground. Luckily, on the main roster now, I’ve been kinda able to do what I want to do, no one’s said anything to me — yet.”