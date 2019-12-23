Kofi Kingston Weighs In On His Successful 2019, Plans For 2020, Talks Feel the Power Podcast

– Kofi Kingston spoke with Yahoo! News for a new interview discussing the crazy year he had, his plans for 2020 and more. Kingston, of course, had an unlikely rise to claim the WWE Championship at WrestleMania and held the title for six months, and he weighed in on both the win and the loss, as well as the New Day’s new podcast. Highlights are below:

On his rise to the top in 2019: “It’s been an amazing year. You never know what kind of career you’re going to have, you just kind of keep aspiring to be at the top of the mountain. You work as hard as you can, knowing there’s not a lot of stuff you have control over, but sometimes the cards fall just right and fate pushes you into this position.”

On his WrestleMania match: “WrestleMania in and of itself was so crazy on so many levels, it was serendipitous for me. I wouldn’t have been in that match if Ali didn’t get hurt. My family was there, my kids being in the ring, my family being in the front row, it was an amazing situation.”

On the New Day holding the WWE Title and Smackdown tag team titles at the same time: “For me, Woods and E, we have always talked about having a world title reign with one of us in the group and the others holding tag team championships. We put it into the universe and then this is the year that it happens. We were able to have that picture taken with me holding the world championship and Woods and E holding the tag championships. That was the goal that we set and that was the goal that we achieved.”

On the reaction by fans who are made about his loss to Brock Lesnar: “I appreciate the passion [from the fans], I do. There are people who have careers that span years and they never have this kind of following, so I’m really fortunate to have that. It’s their right to be angry if they want to be angry, but it’s my job to keep moving forward. There’s a whole lot of stuff we don’t have control over, but we work with what we’re given, try to get a little bit more and claw your way back. It might not be a direct, linear path.”

On the Feel the Power podcast: “We were definitely on the top of the list as far as people they thought would have an interesting and compelling podcast. It’s actually therapeutic for us because a lot of times people don’t understand what is going on or how things really are. They’ll see things on television and wonder why it’s going in a certain direction. People think that they know everything, so for us to be able to shed a little more light on what we do and deal with as people — not just characters on TV — it’s awesome to provide that insight.”

On their plan for 2020: “We have this tunnel vision to get back at the top of the mountain. We don’t want to sit back and rank what we’ve done or look at our accolades. When it’s all said and done and I hang up the boots, that’s when you look back and really appreciate what it is that you’ve done, look at your body of work and reminisce about the good times that you’ve had.”