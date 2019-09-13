Kofi Kingston Weighs in on NXT’s Move to USA, Talks Being First African-Born WWE Champion

On being WWE’s first African-born WWE Champion: “It means the world. Especially if we talk about representation being so important. For me to be the first African-born WWE Champion is incredible because now, people who look like myself can look at TV and see on WWE television that anything is possible, because I’m doing it. You know what I’m saying? So it’s one thing to say in theory that anything is possible, but it’s another thing to say, in actuality, that this is possible because it actually happened. So, for me to provide motivation for anybody out there who’s been in any kind of struggle, or who is going through something that they don’t think they can get through, for me to be the guy who motivates people to go out and seize their dreams, I take a lot of pride in being that guy.”

On NXT’s move to USA Network: “A lot of people always say, ‘Oh, you know, people down there in NXT’ or down there as if — yeah, it’s like a farming system for WWE, but they’ve done such a great job over the years of making their own brand. Oftentimes, you’ll go to a WWE show and people will be chanting ‘NXT.’ And that’s a testament to like, all the hard work they’ve put in. And now it’s going to pay off. They’re actually going to be on USA, which is so exciting because the world will get to see all of this talent on this grand stage, you know, as they deserve to be, you know? So, I’m really excited about that too because there’s so much talent down there. People ask me all the time, ‘Oh, who do you want to compete against in NXT? Who do you see, like, rising?’ And there’s so many different stars, like, there’s no one answer. You talk about the Velveteen Dreams, you can talk about Adam Cole. You talk about so many different people on the come up, man. Like, it’s a really, really exciting time to be part of wrestling in general. So yeah, kudos to NXT.”

