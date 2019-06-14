Kofi Kingston Welcomes Challenges From Brock Lesnar & Shane McMahon, Says His Story Transcends Race

– Kofi Kingston welcomes any challenge that Brock Lesnar or Shane McMahon may have to offer him as WWE Champion. Kingston spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview discussing his trip to Ghana, possible matches with Lesnar and Shane, plus more. Highlights are below:

On being able to provide representation for people: “It’s important for representation to be prevalent, where someone can look at the screen and see someone that looks like them doing wonderful and amazing things. When I became WWE champion, that was a chance for me to represent kids who look like me.”

On his story transcending racial lines: “My story is not just about race, it has transcended race. My story had been one of struggle. Anyone, from any background, can relate to struggling. Having a conflict, not believing you could accomplish your goal, and people holding you down and telling you that you can’t do something; I have been in all of those positions. I’ve had the option of quitting or to keep fighting. I want to set the example for everyone, and that doesn’t matter about race, as long as you’re willing to fight to achieve what you want to achieve. I think that’s why people were so happy I won at WrestleMania—my story is much bigger than one race. It’s a story where people of all ethnicities can relate. That’s why I’ve put so much pressure on myself to be the best WWE champion I can be.”

On Brock Lesnar possibly cashing in Money in the Bank on him: “I’m not ruling out Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar showing up on SmackDown and cashing in,” Kofi said. “Until Brock actually cashes in his contract, there is always a target on my back.”

On Lesnar going after Seth Rollins instead of him: “That has been the story of my career. I’m not necessarily believed in. But I would love for him to cash in his contract on me, putting me in that David vs. Goliath role. That’s something I would welcome. I want to become the best WWE champion of all time, so I want to go up against the best competition. And Brock is one of the best. Brock is going to have to be up for a fight if he challenges me, but I’d welcome it.”

On a possible match with Shane McMahon: “I would love to fight Shane, and I would love to get Vince in the ring, too. I think it’s really cool that Shane is in this role of walking the line of an authoritative figure, but, at the same time, is an active superstar. Shane does some pretty crazy things in the ring, as you see in every single match that he has, so I would love to mix it up with him.”